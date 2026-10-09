Taxation With Representation: Osler, Debevoise, Skadden

By Zak Kostro ( October 9, 2026, 3:24 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Emera and ATCO announce a merger to create a Canadian utility and energy infrastructure powerhouse, French technology giant Schneider Electric buys industrial software provider PTC Inc., and Wittington Investments Ltd. acquires health and beauty retailer Boots....
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