Cities Ask Justices To Undo Texas-DOJ Immigration Rule Deal
By Britain Eakin ( October 9, 2026, 8:49 PM EDT) -- Democracy Forward Foundation and several cities asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to stay a district court's approval of a deal Texas and the Trump administration struck to vacate a Biden-era rule allowing immigration courts to temporarily close cases....
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