Battles Over Murky Mineral Rights Stymie Pa. Energy Projects

By Daniel Markind, Michael Egnal and Jack McGuire ( October 13, 2026, 5:23 PM EDT) -- A little-noticed Pennsylvania state law that was signed by Gov. Josh Shapiro on July 12 could affect billions of dollars of mineral royalty payments, the status of subsurface property rights in the commonwealth and the ability of the Legislature to pass retroactive legislation that affects those rights....
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