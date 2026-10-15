Calif. PFAS Pesticide Reporting Law Raises Cos.' Legal Risks

By Reza Zarghamee, Hannah Chanoine and Andrew Weisberg ( October 15, 2026, 3:46 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 27, California enacted A.B. 1603, a new transparency law that will require the California Department of Pesticide Regulation to publicly identify registered pesticides containing intentionally added perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, and report how those products are used across the state....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.