Pa. High Court Snapshot: Jail Bargaining, Energy Land Tiffs
By Matthew Santoni ( October 13, 2026, 11:59 AM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court will consider whether a referendum banning solitary confinement at the Allegheny County Jail had to be bargained with the jail's union when the court sits in Pittsburgh starting Wednesday....
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