1st Circ. Nixes Lobster Fishers' Libel Suit Against Aquarium

By Carolyn Muyskens ( October 13, 2026, 3:10 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has ordered the dismissal of a defamation suit that lobster fishers brought against an aquarium that urged consumers to avoid buying lobster, finding the claims are barred because the report did not single out any of the plaintiffs....
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