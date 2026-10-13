2nd Circ. Says Voyager's Bank Didn't Know About Fraud

By Katryna Perera ( October 13, 2026, 10:48 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has declined to revive a 53-count suit alleging Voyager Digital's former bank, Metropolitan Commercial Bank, was complicit in the now-defunct crypto lender's fraud, agreeing with the lower court that the suit failed to allege the bank knew about Voyager's fraud or aided in it....
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