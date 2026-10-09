Atty With False AI Citation Filings Ordered To Pay $39K

By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 9, 2026, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge who imposed case-terminating sanctions on an attorney who submitted filings with false citations generated by artificial intelligence ordered him on Friday to pay nearly $39,000 to lawyers who uncovered the problematic AI use, noting he had given them the "runaround" when they tried to collect directly....
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