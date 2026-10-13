NCAA, Tennessee Player Seek Transfer After MDL Rejection
By Elaine Briseño ( October 13, 2026, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A University of Tennessee basketball player has asked a federal judge to transfer his lawsuit challenging the NCAA's eligibility rules to a district with similar cases after the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation denied a bid to centralize the suits....
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