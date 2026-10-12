Consumer Group Drops Part Of $3B Apple Claim Over Funding
By Sophia Dourou ( October 12, 2026, 1:49 PM BST) -- A tribunal has ordered part of a $3 billion class action accusing Apple of operating a cloud storage monopoly that overcharges customers to be withdrawn after the consumer group bringing it ran into funding difficulties....
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