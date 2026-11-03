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MVP: Bernstein Litowitz's John Rizio-Hamilton

By Mike Curley ( November 3, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- LM SLOTTING -- John Rizio-Hamilton of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP worked to secure a $120 million settlement for investors over alleged conflicts of interest in the sale of Viacom securities and a $37.5 million recovery in a securities fraud class action against Silvergate Capital Corp., earning him a spot as one of the 2026 Law360 Class Action MVPs....

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