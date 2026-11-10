MVPs: Orrick's Young Lee And Matthew Neuringer

By Isaac Monterose ( November 10, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP partners Young Lee and Matthew Neuringer have guided major projects in 2026, including the Federal Aviation Administration's multibillion-dollar modernization of its air traffic control and the $16 billion Hudson River Tunnel replacement project, and have worked with the New York City Housing Authority's Public Housing Preservation Trust, earning them both spots among the 2026 Law360 Construction MVPs....
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