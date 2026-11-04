MVP: Gibson Dunn's Ted Boutrous

By Theresa Schliep ( November 4, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- Ted Boutrous of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP worked numerous high-profile cases involving the media and public figures this year, including The New York Times in its challenge to the Pentagon's restrictions on journalists and NPR in its funding fight, earning him a spot as one of the 2026 Law360 Media & Entertainment MVPs....
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