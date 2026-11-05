MVP: Weil's Yehudah Buchweitz

By Britain Eakin ( November 5, 2026, 4:00 PM EST) -- Yehudah Buchweitz of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP's litigation department helped CBS settle its dispute with Sony over distribution rights for "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy!" and helped PlayOn Sports defeat an attempt to extend name, image and likeness antitrust claims to high school sports media companies, earning him a spot as one of the 2026 Law360 Media & Entertainment MVPs....
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