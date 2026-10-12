Getty Images To File Ch. 11, Go Private In Koch-Backed Deal
By John Blakeley ( October 12, 2026, 3:32 PM EDT) -- Getty Images said Monday it plans to file for Chapter 11 in the coming weeks after reaching a restructuring agreement that would take the company private and includes up to $533 million in new equity from Koch Equity Development and the Getty family....
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