SEC Says Investment Co. Execs Faked Pre-IPO Scarcity
By Sydney Price ( October 13, 2026, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has accused two executives of a now-bankrupt investment company of deceiving investors about the value and availability of shares of privately held companies ahead of their initial public offerings and evading registration requirements....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.