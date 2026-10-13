Justices Wary Of Weakening Sentencing Commentary
By Phillip Bantz ( October 13, 2026, 4:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court appeared skeptical Tuesday of arguments that lower court judges should not give deference to U.S. Sentencing Commission commentary that interprets federal sentencing guidelines, with some of the justices wondering whether such a holding would open the floodgates for thousands of defendants seeking to have their sentences reconsidered....
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