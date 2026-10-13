DHS Cuts Refugees' Time To Fight Termination To 10 Days

By Elaine Briseño ( October 13, 2026, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday announced an interim final rule that shrinks the window refugees have to contest termination of their status from 30 to 10 days, arguing the shift will help combat national security risks....
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