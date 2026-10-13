Feds Propose More Scrutiny For Visa Extension Petitions
By Tom Lotshaw ( October 13, 2026, 5:03 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said it wants to eliminate a regulation that directed it to give deference to previous eligibility determinations for nonimmigrant foreign workers when it considers petitions to extend their authorizations....
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