DOJ Investigating White House TV Pool For Halting Coverage
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( October 13, 2026, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has said it is investigating whether the White House television press pool's decision to halt coverage of President Donald Trump last month violated antitrust law....
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