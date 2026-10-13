Fed. Circ. Backs L'Oreal's Alice Win On Face Analysis Patent
By Theresa Schliep ( October 13, 2026, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday issued a one-word order affirming a California federal court's invalidation of a facial measurement and analysis patent that had been asserted against the cosmetic giant L'Oreal USA Inc....
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