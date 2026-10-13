H&R Block Says Liberty Owes $6M For TurboTax Suit Defense

By Gina Kim ( October 13, 2026, 6:24 PM EDT) -- H&R Block's subsidiaries told a California federal judge on Friday that Liberty Mutual must pay over $6 million in costs they incurred defending themselves in an underlying suit filed by rival Intuit, which accused H&R Block of making misleading price comparisons between its products and Intuit's TurboTax products. ...
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