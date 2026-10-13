Del. High Court Upholds Forum Limit In Amazon Records Case

By Jessica Corso ( October 13, 2026, 9:08 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a lower court's decision that both curtailed the type of records an Amazon shareholder can seek as it investigates alleged anticompetitive behavior at the company, and restricted where the investor can sue. ...
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