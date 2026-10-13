Texas County Says Hemp Rule Not Preempted By Federal Law
By Sam Reisman ( October 13, 2026, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Officials in a South Texas county are urging a federal judge to dismiss claims brought against them by a trio of hemp interests challenging a state policy that redesignated intoxicating hemp products as Schedule I substances....
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