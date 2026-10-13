Sotomayor Warns Gov't On Double Jeopardy In Migrant's Case

By Britain Eakin ( October 13, 2026, 4:38 PM EDT) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor cautioned the government on Tuesday about charging a deported Mexican national twice for the crime of being found in the U.S. after having been removed, saying constitutional problems plagued the government's treatment of the man....
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