Del. Ruling Shows How AI Meeting Transcripts Can Backfire

By Paul Rodel, Maeve O’Connor and Mari Grace ( October 20, 2026, 5:16 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 28, Vice Chancellor Lori W. Will issued a post-trial opinion in ATG Capital Opportunities Fund LP v. Lane, holding that the board of Empery Digital Inc. improperly rejected an activist investor's director nomination notice and, in so doing, breached its fiduciary duties....
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