Pa. Firm Can't Toss Uber's RICO Claims Over Insurer Payouts
By Linda Chiem ( October 13, 2026, 9:42 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge allowed Uber to pursue Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claims alleging a Philadelphia personal injury firm schemed with healthcare providers to fabricate medical records and inflate accident claims involving Uber and FedEx drivers, saying Uber doesn't lose standing just because its insurer paid its legal fees in underlying litigation....
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