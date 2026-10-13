Mich. Appeals Court Weighs Liability In Hunting Shooting

By Melanie Dorsey ( October 13, 2026, 7:08 PM EDT) -- A Michigan appeals panel questioned Tuesday whether a jury, and not a judge, should have decided if a father was grossly negligent when he gave his son the shotgun with which he accidentally shot his longtime friend in the groin, causing catastrophic injuries, despite evidence of the son's history of alcohol abuse and reckless behavior....
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