DC Circ. Mulls Whether EPA Can Set Waiver Post-Deadline
By Nadia Dreid ( October 13, 2026, 10:45 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit is set to decide if the Environmental Protection Agency is allowed to go back and change the amount of renewable fuel that gas-producing companies have to make in a given year after the deadline for doing so has passed....
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