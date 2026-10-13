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Mass. Panel Backs State Police Leader's July 4 Staffing Memo

By Carolyn Muyskens ( October 13, 2026, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The head of the Massachusetts State Police has the power to prohibit officers from taking time off around the Independence Day holiday, the state's intermediate-level appeals court said Tuesday, affirming that the matter is not subject to collective bargaining....

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