Wash. Pastor Pleads Not Guilty To Alleged $13M Investor Con
By Rachel Riley ( October 14, 2026, 11:17 PM EDT) -- The pastor of a Washington church pled not guilty Tuesday to federal wire fraud and money laundering charges after he allegedly told congregation members they had been chosen by God to back his e-commerce venture and convinced victims to invest $13 million in a sham company....
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