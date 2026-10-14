Liquidia Settles United Therapeutics Suits With $380.7M Deal

By Rae Ann Varona ( October 14, 2026, 12:00 AM EDT) -- Liquidia will pay out $380.7 million as part of a settlement agreement with United Therapeutics Corp. that resolves six lawsuits between the pharmaceutical companies, Liquidia announced Tuesday, saying patients will continue to have access to its Yutrepia lung disease treatment that was central to litigation....
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