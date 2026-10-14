Ga. Justices Zero In On Precedent In Election Board Battle

By Kelcey Caulder ( October 14, 2026, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Supreme Court on Wednesday considered whether a decades-old state high court ruling allows Fulton County officials to reject two of the county Republican Party's nominees for the local election board, hinting that precedent could support the county's power to turn away the would-be board members....
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