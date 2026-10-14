Smithfield Settles EEOC Suit Over Pregnant Worker's Firing

By Grace Elletson ( October 14, 2026, 12:47 PM EDT) -- A Smithfield Foods subsidiary reached a deal to resolve a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit claiming it placed a pregnant employee on unpaid leave and then fired her when she asked for lighter work and occasional breaks, according to a North Carolina federal court filing....
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