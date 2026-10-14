Fairfax Wins Approval For $5.56B Stake In India's IDBI Bank

By Al Barbarino ( October 14, 2026, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings has won Indian government approval to acquire a 60.72% stake in IDBI Bank for 528.78 billion rupees ($5.56 billion), in what the Indian government said Wednesday would be the largest ever foreign direct investment in its financial sector....
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