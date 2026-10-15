NYC Mayor Mamdani Taps New Risk Management Director

By Andrea Keckley ( October 15, 2026, 11:17 AM EDT) -- New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced Wednesday that he appointed a former Manhattan assistant district attorney to lead the Mayor's Office of Risk Management and Compliance, a role that will put her at the forefront of efforts to eliminate the presence of lead in the city alongside several local agencies....
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