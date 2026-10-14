IRS Proposes To Block Immigrants From Premium Tax Credit
By Asha Glover ( October 14, 2026, 1:53 PM EDT) -- Rules proposed Wednesday by the Internal Revenue Service would bar many immigrants from claiming the refundable tax credit for health insurance purchased through an exchange and impose new verification requirements for advance payments. ...
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