Anthropic Seeks To Dodge AI Patent Suit From U. of Tenn.
By Adam Lidgett ( October 14, 2026, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Anthropic says it shouldn't have to face a lawsuit accusing it of infringing a pair of patents related to neural networks owned by a research arm of the University of Tennessee because its Claude artificial intelligence tool isn't covered by the patents....
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