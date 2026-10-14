Hotel Urges NLRB To Review Union Decert Election Ruling
By Katherine Smith ( October 14, 2026, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A California hotel urged the National Labor Relations Board to review a regional director's decision rejecting its objections to an election where a UNITE HERE local narrowly avoided decertification, claiming the decision improperly resolved questions regarding a supervisor's authority and the "coercive effect" of her conduct before the election....
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