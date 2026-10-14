Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hotel Urges NLRB To Review Union Decert Election Ruling

By Katherine Smith ( October 14, 2026, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A California hotel urged the National Labor Relations Board to review a regional director's decision rejecting its objections to an election where a UNITE HERE local narrowly avoided decertification, claiming the decision improperly resolved questions regarding a supervisor's authority and the "coercive effect" of her conduct before the election....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies