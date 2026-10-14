Fed. Circ. Upholds Patent Denial In SAWS-Bias Challenge

By Celeste Bott ( October 14, 2026, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday swiftly upheld the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's decision to deny an inventor's internal combustion engine patent application after he argued his constitutional rights were violated when his case was sent to the USPTO's controversial, now-discontinued Sensitive Application Warning System, or SAWS, program....
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