Cannabis Co.'s Ex-Legal Chief Says Sale Stripped Assets

By Zach Dupont ( October 14, 2026, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A Colorado cannabis company owes nearly $180,000 in severance to its former chief legal officer due to the company's inability to pay its liabilities following a zero-cash sale to a buyer attached to one of the company's co-founders, the former executive told a Colorado state court Wednesday....
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