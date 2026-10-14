Barnes & Thornburg Adds Another Ex-Ballard Spahr Atty

By James Boyle ( October 14, 2026, 4:21 PM EDT) -- Barnes & Thornburg LLP has grown its public finance team with the addition of a former Ballard Spahr LLP attorney who specializes in real estate financing, bringing its total lateral hires from Ballard Spahr to 40 since February....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.