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Widow's Forgery Claim Survives In $20M Co. Ownership Feud

By Aaron Keller ( October 15, 2026, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A real estate executive must face portions of a lawsuit alleging he used forged tax records to attempt to erase a widow's majority stake in Ceruzzi Holdings LLC, as well as an altered invoice to claim company ownership of a $150,000 Andy Warhol print, a Connecticut state judge has concluded....

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