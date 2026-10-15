Insurer Seeks To Curb Coverage For Talc Co. Asbestos Suits

By Hope Patti ( October 15, 2026, 6:32 PM EDT) -- An insurer said it owes limited or no coverage to a mineral producer in lawsuits bringing claims of injuries caused by exposure to asbestos in talc that the company mined and distributed, telling a Vermont federal court it has already paid beyond its appropriate pro-rata share of defense and indemnity costs....
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