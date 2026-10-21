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Expert Analysis

Measuring Shareholder Harm In Death Spiral Convertibles

By Pavithra Kumar ( October 21, 2026, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Convertible securities are having a banner year. Driven by the capital demands of the artificial intelligence buildout, convertible issuance has surged through 2026, and investors — competing for allocations — have accepted thinner covenant protections along the way.[1] Most of that activity involves large, well-rated issuers whose convertibles bear little resemblance to the instrument at the dangerous end of the market....

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