Measuring Shareholder Harm In Death Spiral Convertibles

By Pavithra Kumar ( October 21, 2026, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Convertible securities are having a banner year. Driven by the capital demands of the artificial intelligence buildout, convertible issuance has surged through 2026, and investors — competing for allocations — have accepted thinner covenant protections along the way.[1] Most of that activity involves large, well-rated issuers whose convertibles bear little resemblance to the instrument at the dangerous end of the market....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.