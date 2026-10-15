Eight States Sue OpenAI Over ChatGPT Safety Risks

By Emily Field ( October 15, 2026, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A group of attorneys general of eight states, including Arkansas and Arizona, on Wednesday hit OpenAI with suits alleging that the company knowingly misled the public about the safety risks of its ChatGPT artificial intelligence bot....
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