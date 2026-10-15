Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Eight States Sue OpenAI Over ChatGPT Safety Risks

By Emily Field ( October 15, 2026, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A group of attorneys general of eight states, including Arkansas and Arizona, on Wednesday hit OpenAI with suits alleging that the company knowingly misled the public about the safety risks of its ChatGPT artificial intelligence bot....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies