Innocent Spouse Tax Relief Bid Timely Filed, 5th Circ. Told

By Zak Kostro ( October 15, 2026, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Tax Court improperly concluded that a Texas woman narrowly missed a statutory filing deadline in seeking innocent spouse relief on federal income taxes and shouldn't have dismissed her case, she told the Fifth Circuit, arguing the deadline isn't jurisdictional....
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