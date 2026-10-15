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Matt Gaetz Accused Of Sex Trafficking In Florida Suit

By David Minsky ( October 15, 2026, 8:18 PM EDT) -- Two women on Thursday filed a Florida federal trafficking lawsuit against former Congressman Matt Gaetz, alleging that he used his power and influence to recruit them into a commercial "venture" in which they were paid to have sex with men in various cities throughout the U.S....

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