Would-Be Kavanaugh Assassin Slams Feds' Skewed Facts

By Lauren Berg ( October 15, 2026, 11:25 PM EDT) -- A woman accused of trying to kill U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh told the Fourth Circuit that federal prosecutors have presented a "wildly inaccurate description" of a Maryland federal judge's sentencing decision, rejecting their argument that she got off too easy because of her gender identity....
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