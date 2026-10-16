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Fla. High Court Says 'COVID Brain' Can't Excuse Atty Blunder

By David Minsky ( October 16, 2026, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court found an attorney guilty of misconduct over his lack of candor when questioned about an interaction with his own witness in a paternity trial, saying there's no way "COVID brain" caused him to violate a sequestration rule and lie to a judge. ...

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